DSS Arrest Man Over Attack On Peter Obi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspect in connection with the recent attack on Peter Obi in Benin, the Edo state capital.

Last Tuesday, Yunusa Tanko, national coordinator of the Obidient movement, said Obi and some chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were attacked at the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun, a chieftain of the party.

Olumide Akpata, Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship election, added that his cousin’s head was smashed with a bottle during the attack.

Shortly after the incident, a man identified as Udeme Stephen allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on his X account, @stevetom788, and threatened further violence against Obi.

In the post, Stephen said Obi was “lucky” to have survived the Benin attack and warned that he would not be spared in future visits, including a planned trip to Rivers state.

“We warned Obi against his entrance into Edo State but he mistook our resolves to obidiots online noise. Thank his stars he survived this one,” he wrote.

“I learnt he’s going to my Rivers State. No wahala. Na my MEN go handle that one and dem no dey miss target.”

“Speak no peace to a bastard and wish him no long life, for he’s destined to die one.”

However, according to a security source, DSS operatives immediately launched a covert investigation, using forensic tools to track the suspect.

The source said the suspect the 26-year-old man was traced to Rivers state, where he works as a teacher at Jessica High School in the Eliozu, Obio-Akpor LGA.

“I strongly believe that the outcome of the agency’s forensic investigations implicated the suspect,” the source said.

“You know that, as a responsible security organisation saddled with the task of counter-espionage and VIP protection, among other asset protection duties, the DSS is always alive to its responsibility of investigating credible intelligence, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“They swiftly deployed operatives, and the man who threatened Peter Obi was nabbed and is in custody.”

The source added that the suspect would soon be charged in court.







