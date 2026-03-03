Landlord’s Son Stabs Tenant’s Wife To Death In Ondo

A 27-year old landlord’s son, Quozeem Awe, allegedly st@bbed a nursing mother to d3ath during a dispute over unpaid house rent in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State.

The suspect was said to have fatally st@bbed the deceased, identified as Deborah Adeleye, and also injured her husband, Mathew Adeleye, as well as their daughter during the attack.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the Ore Alaba area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Ondo State owned publication, Hope Newspapwe, said the violence was allegedly triggered by an argument over unpaid house rent between the landlord’s son and the deceased’s husband, who is one of the tenants in the building owned by the suspect’s father.

The dispute, which had reportedly been brewing for weeks, escalated when the landlord’s son allegedly stormed the tenants’ apartment armed with a knife and cutlass.

Narrating his ordeal from his hospital bed, Adeleye said he and other tenants had earlier been issued a quit notice despite the fact that their rent was not yet due.





According to him, his rent was scheduled to expire on the 16th of March, and he had already begun making arrangements to secure a new apartment in compliance with the notice.



