Landlord’s Son Stabs Tenant’s Wife To Death In Ondo

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A 27-year old landlord’s son, Quozeem Awe, allegedly st@bbed a nursing mother to d3ath during a dispute over unpaid house rent in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State. 

The suspect was said to have fatally st@bbed the deceased, identified as Deborah Adeleye, and also injured her husband, Mathew Adeleye, as well as their daughter during the attack.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the Ore Alaba area.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Ondo State owned publication, Hope Newspapwe, said the violence was allegedly triggered by an argument over unpaid house rent between the landlord’s son and the deceased’s husband, who is one of the tenants in the building owned by the suspect’s father.

The dispute, which had reportedly been brewing for weeks, escalated when the landlord’s son allegedly stormed the tenants’ apartment armed with a knife and cutlass.

Narrating his ordeal from his hospital bed, Adeleye said he and other tenants had earlier been issued a quit notice despite the fact that their rent was not yet due.


According to him, his rent was scheduled to expire on the 16th of March, and he had already begun making arrangements to secure a new apartment in compliance with the notice.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال