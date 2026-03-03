UI 300 Level Student Commits Suicide

A 300-level medical student of the University of Ibadan (name withheld) has died after consuming an insecticide on Sunday night, according to authorities at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A fellow student reportedly found him on the ground floor of Nnamdi Azikiwe Hall, foaming at the mouth and disoriented. The victim reportedly admitted to ingesting the insecticide, identified as Sniper, before losing consciousness.

It was gathered on Monday that the student’s roommates immediately alerted hall authorities, who contacted the Students’ Union bus service to convey him to Jaja Clinic. He was initially stabilised with oxygen and intravenous fluids before being transferred to the UCH’s emergency unit, where he was placed on life support.

The UCH Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, confirmed the death, stating, “The boy passed away on Sunday evening. The student was brought in based on the report that he consumed Sniper, and the UCH responded accordingly. Sadly, he did not survive.”

The student’s parents, who reside in Akure, Ondo State, were called to the hospital before his death. During inquiries, they reportedly suggested the possibility of poisoning. However, his roommates maintained that he had admitted to ingesting the insecticide and noted that he had recently become withdrawn, rarely attended classes, and had been avoiding calls from his parents.

The incident comes amid renewed calls from the advocacy group, Suicide Is No Solution Initiative, condemning the rise of suicide-themed skits on social media, warning that such content is insensitive to people experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress.

The warning follows an online feud between content creator King Mitchy and influencer VeryDarkMan, who appeared in separate skits allegedly consuming a substance described as bleach.

In a statement on Monday, the volunteer-driven group, which focuses on reducing suicide-related deaths through public enlightenment and advocacy, said such content could undermine ongoing campaigns to discourage self-harm.

The Project Coordinator, Toye Arulogun, emphasised the gravity of the issue, stating, “Suicide is a serious public health issue and should not be trivialised for online entertainment. Recent weeks have seen an upswing in reckless content promoting death by suicide, sometimes even linking brands to the act.”



