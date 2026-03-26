Outrage As UNILAG’s ₦1.6bn Hostel Project Built By FG To Ease Students Accommodation Challenges Price Now Off The Roof

A ₦1.6 billion student hostel built at the University of Lagos to address accommodation challenges has reportedly become part of the very crisis it was meant to solve.

The facility, originally intended to ease student housing shortages, is now facing backlash over high accommodation fees, raising concerns about affordability for average students.

Reports indicate that despite being funded to support students, the cost of staying in the hostel has been set at levels many consider out of reach, sparking criticism among students and stakeholders.

A bed space goes for as much as N850,000 per session

The situation has triggered wider debate about student welfare, transparency in public-funded projects, and the growing cost of education in Nigeria, with many questioning whether such initiatives are truly serving their intended purpose.

Observers argue that while infrastructure development is important, it must be matched with accessible pricing and student-focused policies, especially in public universities.

The controversy highlights ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s education sector, where efforts to improve facilities sometimes clash with the realities faced by students.



