Nigeria's Popular Artiste "Sabi " Shot Dead Inside Lagos Hotel

byCKN NEWS -
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 Nigerian singer Sabi, best known for his hit track ‘Show Your Style’, has reportedly been shot dead by a gang of unidentified assailants in Lagos State.

His younger brother, Kingsley, said that the incident happened on Tuesday night at a hotel in Lagos State, where the artist was staying, when a group of young men reportedly stormed the premises and opened fire.

Details surrounding the attack remain sketchy, including the motive behind the killing and whether any arrests have been made.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

The Anambra State-born artist Sabi, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, rose to prominence in the early 2010s as an Afro-pop act with a knack for catchy, danceable tunes with ‘Show Your Style’, a track that gained popularity within Nigeria’s Afro-pop scene and later earned a remix featuring Oritse Femi.

Further details are expected to be released as investigations into the incident continue
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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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