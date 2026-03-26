Chief Of Air Staff Receives New IGP Tunji Disu

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) unwavering commitment to deepening inter-agency collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in strengthening national security.

He made this known while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and his delegation during a courtesy visit to Headquarters NAF on 25 March 2026. The CAS described the visit as timely, noting that Nigeria’s evolving security landscape demands enhanced cooperation, intelligence integration, and coordinated operational responses among security agencies.

Air Marshal Aneke congratulated the IGP on his appointment, describing it as well-deserved and reflective of his professionalism, extensive experience, and dedication to national service. He emphasised the longstanding partnership between the NAF and the NPF, particularly in counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, anti-banditry, and anti-kidnapping operations, as well as the protection of critical national infrastructure.

The CAS assured the IGP of the NAF’s readiness to further strengthen this collaboration to achieve greater operational effectiveness and improved security outcomes nationwide.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police commended the Nigerian Air Force for its professionalism and decisive contributions to ongoing security operations across the country. He noted that the NAF’s airpower capabilities continue to serve as a critical force multiplier in the fight against criminality and insurgency. Emphasising the necessity of sustained intelligence sharing, joint planning, and coordinated responses, the IGP stressed that contemporary security challenges require unified institutional efforts.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to sustaining robust cooperation with the NAF in advancing internal security, community safety, and the protection of national assets.







