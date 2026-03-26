Court Remands Aba Power Staff in Prison Custody Over Alleged Energy Theft

An employee of APL Electric Company Limited (APLE) has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged energy theft scheme.

According to a company statement, intelligence received in January 2026 indicated a conspiracy between an APLE operations and maintenance superintendent (OMS), Ifeaka Anagha, and a Maximum Demand (MD) customer, Sunday Anudu.

The customer operates a business called Big Fish located on Fish Avenue, off Umuojima Road, Osisioma. The intelligence suggested that energy theft was being coordinated during late and early morning production hours, resulting in revenue loss for the utility company.

An employee of APL Electric Company Limited (APLE) has been arrested and charged in connection with an energy theft scheme.

According to a company statement, intelligence received in January 2026 indicated an alleged conspiracy between an APLE operations and maintenance superintendent (OMS), Ifeaka Anagha, and a Maximum Demand (MD) customer, Sunday Anudu.

The customer operates a business called Big Fish located on Fish Avenue, off Umuojima Road, Osisioma. The intelligence suggested that energy theft was being coordinated during late and early morning production hours, resulting in revenue loss for the utility company.

Following the report, APLE management notified the Osisioma Police Division. A joint monitoring team comprising APLE’s Geometric Security Services (GSS) and Revenue Protection Department (RPD) was formed to work with the police.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the joint team arrested the OMS, Ifeaka Anagha, at the MD customer’s facility.

An aide to the MD customer was also arrested after reportedly denying the monitoring team access to verify the meter.

Subsequent checks by the RPD team at the premises indicated that the customer was on supply and production, but the meter registered zero consumption across all three phases.

The suspects were taken to the Osisioma Police Station. The MD customer, Sunday Anudu, has been invited by the police for questioning.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, Ifeaka Anagha was charged in court at Magistrate's Court 3 in Abayi, Aba.

The presiding Magistrate declined to try the case under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, ruling that it should be tried under the Criminal Code as the complainant is a private company. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The court granted bail with stringent conditions, which were not immediately met. Consequently, the defendant was remanded at the Aba Correctional Center pending the fulfillment of the bail terms. The case has been adjourned to April 22, 2026, for a hearing