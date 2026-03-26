Alleged N2.4bn Fraud: Court Frees ex-Aviation Minister Oduah After Plea Bargain

Following a successful plea bargain with the Federal Government, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama, on Thursday, terminated the trial of former Minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Oduah.

The court equally freed her former aide, Gloria Odita, who was a co-defendant in the case.

Specifically, the FG alleged that the defendants conspired in 2014 to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through two firms—Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd—under fraudulent claims.

It was alleged that they claimed the funds were meant to cover costs for “technical supervision” as well as “security integrated and logistics support services,” knowing these representations to be false.

In count two of the charge, the FG alleged that on January 13, 2014, the defendants obtained the sum of ₦839,780,738.90 by falsely pretending that it represented the “Cost of Technical Supervision.