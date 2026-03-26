Corps Member Killed In Maiduguri Bombing Laid To Rest In Enugu

byCKN NEWS -
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Samuel Chidiebere Orji, a 26-year-old NYSC member, whose life was tragically cut short in the Maiduguri bombing has been laid to rest.

He was buried on Wednesday,  March 25, in his hometown Amurri, Enugu State. 

Recall that bomb blasts carried out by su!cide bombers on March 16th at the Maiduguri Monday Market, the Post Office area and the entrance gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH ) claimed over 28 lives and left several others injured.

Friends have gone on Facebook to mourn Samuel Chidiebere Orji.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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