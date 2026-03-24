Nigerian Man Ahanonu, Found Guilty Of Murder In UK

A 24-year-old Nigerian man has been found guilty of the m8rder of a woman who he randomly attacked in a Leicester street in the United Kingdom after crashing his car while under the influence of cannabis.

Chukwuemeka Michael Ahanonu, violently attacked 56-year-old Nila Patel during the late afternoon of Tuesday 24 June 2025, in Infirmary Road, Leicester.

Just minutes earlier, Ahanonu, had crashed his car in the area after driving erratically and dangerously around the city centre which included swerving across lanes, driving through traffic lights, towards a bus stop where people were waiting and pedestrians crossing the road.

She had got off the bus and started to walk home when the attack happened.

Security officers from the nearby Leicester Royal Infirmary had rushed out to the scene where they managed to restrain Ahanonu until police arrived.

Medical staff from the hospital also provided emergency medical support to Ms Patel who was taken to hospital with injuries including a fractured skull and a brain injury. She sadly died in hospital two days later.

Ahanonu was arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Incident Team.

Following Ms Patel’s d3ath on Thursday 26 June 2025, Ahanonu was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday, March 23, 2026 following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, Ahanonu, of Dover Street, Leicester, was found guilty by a jury of murder of Ms Patel.

At the start of the trial, Ahanonu had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of drugs with intent to supply and more.

He was found not guilty of a charge of common assault - the charge was in connection with a woman who was known to Ahanonu following an incident which was reported to happened in London during the early hours of Tuesday 24 June.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced today (Tuesday). Oriental Times