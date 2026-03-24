Lagos. Ogun , Others Get New CPs , As IGP Re-assigns Newly Promoted AIGs , CPs

IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has ordered the posting of senior officers to various strategic positions across the Nigeria Police Force as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance leadership capacity, and improve service delivery nationwide.

The postings are in line with the Force’s commitment to an effective command structure and the strategic deployment of personnel across Commands, Formations, and Departments.

The postings deployed the officers as follows: AIG Ado Emmanuel to Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Joseph Eribo to the Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Miller G. Dantawaye to the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to the Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja; while AIG Dahiru Mohammed, fdc, has been posted to Zone 15, Maiduguri.

Similarly, AIG Dankombo F. Morris has been deployed to Zone 4, Makurdi; AIG Bello Shehu to Zone 14, Katsina; AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to the Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Ahmed Musa to Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh to Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom, fdc, to FCID Annex, Lagos; and AIG Haruna Olufemi to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the same vein, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been posted to Jigawa State Command; CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin to Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State Command; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi to CP Delta State Command; CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State Command; CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State Command; CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State Command; CP Aina Adesola to Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory Command; CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos State Command; CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State Command; CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara State Command; CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina State Command; and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State Command.

Also,CP Akan Ezima has been posted as Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja; CP Abbas Sule to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue to INTERPOL, Abuja; CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus as Deputy Commandant, POLAC; CP Danjuma I. Yahaya to General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna; CP Sheik M. Danko to FCID Annex, Lagos; and CP Moses Ashu Otta to SWAT, Abuja.

Further postings include CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu to Eastern Ports Authority; CP Sarah Ehindero to Administration, FCID, Abuja; CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha to Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Preye R. Egbe to INEC, Abuja; CP Adebisi Bola Lateef to Master Printing, Lagos; CP Bolou O. Etete to Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Ojugbele E. Adebola to General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos.

Additionally, CP Fidelis N. Ogarabe has been posted to INTERPOL Annex, Lagos; CP Theodore C. Obasi as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; CP Eloho E. Okpoziakpo to Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos; CP Kayode Uthman Magaji to K9, Dei-Dei, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Markus Ishaku Basiran to Courses, POLAC; CP Mohammed Babakura to Administration, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Silas Bamidele Aremu to Safer Highway, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Magaji Ismaila to Community Safety and Crime Prevention, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Rebecca Uchenna Okereke as Director of Music, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Tunji Disu charges the officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their respective assignments and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and service in the discharge of their duties.



