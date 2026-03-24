Labour Party Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket To Southern Nigeria

Nenadi Usman, national chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), say the party has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the south.

Usman spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, adding the decision was already settled within the party.

“We have one certain decision that we have taken and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria. We have zoned the position to southern Nigeria,” she said.

“So if any northerner comes now to want to contest elections, we certainly will not accept that.”