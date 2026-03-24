Labour Party Zones 2027 Presidential Ticket To Southern Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
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Nenadi Usman, national chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), say the party has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the south. 

Usman spoke on Tuesday in Abuja, adding the decision was already settled within the party.

“We have one certain decision that we have taken and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria. We have zoned the position to southern Nigeria,” she said.

“So if any northerner comes now to want to contest elections, we certainly will not accept that.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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