I Was Invited For Questionning After Hosting Peter Obi But Have Been Released..Kaduna Cleric

A Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Umar, has denied reports of getting arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) hours after former presidential aide, Peter Obi, paid him a visit.

In a post shared on X earlier today, March 24, Obi alleged that Umar was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna last Sunday, March 22. In his post, Obi described the alleged arrest as a troubling sign of democratic backsliding, warning of increasing threats to freedom of speech and political expression.

“I have just been made aware… that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me,” Obi wrote, though he did not specify which security agency was responsible

However, in video which circulated hours after Obi’s post, Umar refuted the claim, insisting he was neither detained nor mistreated. According to him, he was only invited for questioning and he had since been released.

“I am speaking today to correct a false report being circulated in some quarters. I was not detained by the DSS. I was invited for questioning. I cooperated fully and I was released. I am free. I am safe. And I am well.”he said

The cleric called on his supporters and residents of the state to remain calm and law-abiding, noting the importance of maintaining peace.

“No one should take the law into his hands. No one should create disorder in the name of loyalty,” he said.

Umar further urged citizens to channel any dissatisfaction with the political system through democratic means, encouraging voter participation.

“The answer is very simple: register, vote, and choose better leadership when the time comes,” he said