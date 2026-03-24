US University Cancels Ghanaian President’s Honorary Degree Ceremony Over Stand On Homosexuals

byCKN NEWS -
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A university in the United States, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, has cancelled its planned honorary doctorate ceremony for Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, just two days before the event, citing concerns over Ghana’s recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely described as anti-LGBTQ+. 

The university had been set to honour Mahama for his leadership and public service, but backlash over his support for the bill reportedly prompted reconsideration. 

The sudden cancellation has sparked debate across Ghana about global expectations on human‑rights leadership versus national political positions. 

This incident also reflects a broader trend, as several African countries have faced international pressure, aid cuts, or sanctions after enacting strict anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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