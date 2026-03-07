Nigerian Army Bury Soldiers Killed By Terrorists In Borno

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, on Friday paid tribute to gallant officers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The solemn burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Speaking during the ceremony, Major General Abubakar described the occasion as a painful reminder of the true cost of military service.

“In the profession of arms, there are moments of victory that fill us with pride and affirm the strength, courage and unity that define our service. Yet there are also solemn moments that weigh heavily on our hearts and remind us of the true cost of service, as we have witnessed today,” he said.

Major General Abubakar said the fallen troops demonstrated courage, selflessness and unwavering dedication to duty, noting that their sacrifices were not only losses to their families but also to the theatre, the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the entire nation.

According to him, they gave their lives in devotion to a cause greater than themselves – the nation, the people and the ideals they swore to defend. They were brave, loyal and courageous patriots whose sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Theatre Commander added that the troops fought with valour and upheld the finest traditions of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

They endured hardship so that our flag would continue to fly high. Their sacrifices remind us that freedom is not free; it is secured by the steadfast resolve of patriots willing to place duty above self,” he stated.

Major General Abubakar assured the families of the fallen soldiers that their sacrifices would not be in vain, adding that all entitlements due to the deceased personnel would be processed promptly to support their families.

He also extended condolences on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the families of the fallen heroes.





Also speaking, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Security Trust Fund, Alhaji Mustapha Ali Yabe, expressed condolences to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Operation HADIN KAI.

He described the deaths of the soldiers as a painful loss to the nation and commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience and commitment to safeguarding the state.

Professor Zulum assured that the Borno State Government would continue to support the families of the fallen heroes and the military in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials from Borno State, senior military officers from the Headquarters Theatre Command and 7 Division Nigerian Army, the Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade, the Chairman of Damboa Local Government Area, as well as families and next of kin of the deceased personnel.