Hospitality Company Appoints Girl Brutalized For Exposing School Conditions In Rivers State An Ambassador

Miss Winnie Miller the young girl that was brutalized for speaking truth about the deplorable situation of of her community school located at Ahaoda West LGA of Rivers, is now the latest Ambassador of Portland Resorts

She has also been employed with salary better than her previous engagement

Also, Portland Resorts has offered her automatic scholarships for her Master’s degree program and PhD degree if she so desires

We want to encourage our youths to be courageous like Winnie to always positively speak truth to power.

When you see something, say something, and our society will be better.

Portland will deliberately expose Winnie to the world as a shining example to the youths of Nigeria!