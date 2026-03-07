Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers In Ondo , Recover N1.4m Ransom

Sequel to the press release of January 26, 2026, concerning the kidnapping and violent attack that occurred along Liberty Avenue, Ilu-Abo, which led to the death of one John Ofuduwa and the abduction of Oladeinde Tomilola (female), who was later released, the Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a major breakthrough in the case.

The Command, under the leadership of CP Adebowale Lawal psc(+), mnips, has arrested four suspected kidnappers linked to the incident following credible intelligence.

Acting swiftly on information indicating that suspected kidnappers had lodged in a hotel located behind Ado Garage, Akure, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams, in collaboration with the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), immediately swung into action to verify the report and apprehend the suspects.

The intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of four suspects identified as Abdullahi Ismaila (20), Babanyara Japi (25), Babuga Abubakar (25), and Adama Usman (15).

During the operation, the suspects were found in possession of the sum of One Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira (₦1,400,000), strongly suspected to be proceeds of ransom obtained from kidnapping activities. The money has since been recovered and taken into police custody as exhibits.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and are members of a criminal syndicate operating around the Eleyowo, Ilu-Abo, and Ogbese axis. Furthermore, the victim, Oladeinde was able to positively identify the suspects and has expressed appreciation to the Command for its response and efforts leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, the Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, and other related criminal activities within the state and possibly beyond. Efforts are also ongoing to track down other members of the criminal network and establish whether the suspects are connected to other previously reported kidnapping incidents in the state.

The Ondo State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating kidnapping, robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes across the state. The Command assures residents that all necessary operational and intelligence-driven strategies are being deployed to ensure that criminals have no safe haven within the state.

This development is yet another testament to the Command’s sustained efforts and dedication toward combating kidnapping and other violent crimes in Ondo State.

The Commissioner of Police further notes that in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police Igp Olatunji Disu psc(+), NPM on effective policing and strengthened security collaboration, the Command continues to maintain robust synergy with the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) and other security stakeholders to sustain the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting and trusting the Police and other security agencies by providing timely, credible, and actionable information that will assist in preventing crime and apprehending offenders.

Conclusively, the Command advises all victims of any criminal activities to avail themselves for debriefing, as this will greatly assist the Command in its ongoing efforts to combat crime and criminality.



