Middle East Crisis Will Spike Inflation... Tinubu Tells Governors

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to state governors to provide more incentives to residents of their state as the crisis in the Middle East triggered by the escalating tensions between the US, Israel and Iran, could push up inflation and erode Nigerians’ purchasing power.

The President made the appeal while hosting Vice-President Kashim Shettima and 23 governors at his Lagos home for Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, March 22.

“We should care more for the vulnerable. I know this Middle East crisis will spike inflation and affect our purchasing power. The labour union and others will be gearing to ask us to support more due to the effect of the Middle East war and crisis.”

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his special adviser on information and strategy, the president urged the governors to remain steadfast and resilient in translating their ideas and visions into policies and programmes that directly impact citizens’ livelihoods and to support the government in tackling the “tyranny” of criminals.

Tinubu stressed that his administration would intensify efforts to tackle the challenges of insecurity across various parts of the country, assuring that the safety and well-being of citizens featured in his recent meetings held in the UK.

The president said he had followed up on support for modern security interventions with French President Emmanuel Macron.