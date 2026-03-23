Tinubu Plans To Relocate Federal Capital To Lagos... Ex APC Spokesman Timi Frank





Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of pursuing what he described as a covert plan to relocate Nigeria’s federal capital from Abuja to Lagos, alleging a broader agenda that favours one region at the expense of national balance.

In a strongly worded statement, Frank pointed to what he characterised as a pattern of “deliberate and calculated” decisions by the administration, claiming that key government policies, investments, and agreements appear increasingly concentrated in Lagos.

He argued that the trend suggests a long-term strategy to consolidate political and economic influence in the city, particularly in the event of a second term for the President.

Frank further alleged that federal appointments and development initiatives under the current administration have been disproportionately skewed, warning that such an approach could erode national unity and deepen existing divisions.

“Nigeria needs a leader who is fair to all regions,” he said. “We do not need a president who appears one-sided, but one who ensures equitable distribution of opportunities, infrastructure, and governance.”

The activist also accused the administration of entrenching nepotism beyond the levels seen under former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that while previous governments faced similar criticisms, “the current situation represents a significant escalation.”

He questioned the regional spread of government-backed agreements, asking: “Where are the MOUs supporting agriculture and livestock in the North, industrial growth in the South-East, and oil and gas development in the South-South? None.”

Frank also expressed concern over a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and foreign loans, alleging that many are tied to projects concentrated in Lagos with limited visible impact nationwide.

According to him, despite multiple agreements and borrowings, there is little evidence of commensurate development across the country, raising concerns about transparency and implementation.

On the reported £746 million port refurbishment deal involving the United Kingdom, Frank described the arrangement as economically unfavourable to Nigeria.

He argued that provisions requiring a significant portion of contracts and supplies to be sourced from British firms effectively place the financial burden on Nigeria while allowing foreign companies to reap the bulk of the benefits.

He warned that such agreements could deepen the country’s debt profile without delivering proportional value.

“Nigeria must not become a dumping ground for exploitative financial arrangements disguised as partnerships,” he said.

Frank also criticised the execution of the Coastal Highway project, alleging a departure from the original master plan conceived under late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He noted that the initial design proposed commencement from the Niger Delta axis, particularly Calabar, but claimed that the project’s current starting point in Lagos suggests a shift driven by political considerations ahead of the 2027 elections.

The activist furtheraccused the administration of exacerbating regional and ethnic divisions, describing the current climate as increasingly polarised.

“There is a growing sense of alienation across the country,” he said. “No administration in recent history has deepened divisions along regional and ethnic lines to this extent.”

He also alleged efforts to weaken certain regions economically ahead of the next election cycle, alongside claims of financial inducements aimed at shaping public opinion and silencing dissent.

Frank urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist actions capable of further entrenching poverty and division.

“No leader should prioritise personal or political interests above national unity,” he said. “What we are witnessing is deeply concerning and unprecedented.”

He called on citizens, institutions, and stakeholders to closely scrutinise government policies and international agreements, emphasising the need for transparency, accountability, and the protection of national interest.



