IGP Directs Reduction Of Tactical Teams At Zonal And State Command Levels To Maximum Of Five

RE: BREAKING: INSPECTOR-GENERAL DISU DISBANDS ALL POLICE UNITS, SQUADS AT STATE COMMANDS, ORDERS IMMEDIATE RESTRUCTURING.

The attention of the Inspector-General of Police has been drawn to the above-captioned story recently circulated by some online media outlets. The publication stated that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, directed the immediate dissolution of multiple tactical units operating across state commands nationwide.

This report is a misrepresentation of the IGP’s directives. The IGP, a grassroots officer with a profound network across Nigerian society, is aware of public concerns about police tactical teams’ operations and the creation of multiple teams by Commissioners of Police and Heads of formations, with attendant backlash.

Having held command positions nationwide and witnessed tactical teams in action, the IGP values their contribution to crime-fighting. He is however uncomfortable with their proliferation, which drains Police Divisions and Posts of required manpower and brings issues that affect the Force’s integrity because of the excesses of the poorly supervised teams.

To address these issues, the IGP directed the reduction of the tactical teams at Zonal and State Command levels to a maximum of five, and Area Command and Divisional levels to a maximum of three. This can be achieved by merging or disbanding teams, at the Heads of formations’ discretion. The teams referred to exclude State Government-created outfits like Lagos’ Rapid Response Squad, Oyo’s SRS, and Bayelsa’s Operation DOO-AKPOR and other similar outfits across the country. The IGP expects this move to free personnel for Police Stations, reducing complaints about tactical team excesses.

Having emphasized accountability and a people-friendly Force in his maiden address to Nigerians, the IGP took this step to enhance supervision of existing teams, strengthen Police Divisions, and remove causes of complaints against the Force by members of the public.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID psc(+) mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

22nd March, 2026