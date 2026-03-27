I’ve Appealed Bench Warrant Arrest Issued Against Me ..PDP Factional Chairman Turaki SAN

Factional PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has confirmed that he has appealed the bench warrant issued for his arrest by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following his absence at a scheduled court hearing.

The bench warrant, issued by Justice Peter Kekemeke, was prompted by Turaki’s failure to appear in court over a one-count charge of allegedly giving false information to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in a petition he wrote in 2022.

Turaki, who served as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs between 2013 and 2015, explained through his Principal Private Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, that his absence was due to a sudden hospital visit. He noted that his lawyers had also filed an application to quash the charge, which ordinarily would not require his physical presence.

“The warrant was granted because of his absence in court today when the case was called. The petition was written in 2022, and due to his sudden hospital visitation, he was unable to attend. Additionally, his lawyers had filed an application seeking to quash the charge, which ordinarily would not require his presence,” the statement said.

Turaki’s legal team has immediately filed an appeal alongside an application for a stay of execution against the bench warrant. He maintained that the matter is unrelated to the PDP but hinted at possible external political influence.

“While it needs emphasizing that this matter is completely unrelated to the Peoples Democratic Party, external political influence cannot be completely ruled out,” the statement added.

The case, marked FCT/HC/CR/647/25, was initially before Justice K.N. Ogbonnaya but was reassigned to Justice Kekemeke after Turaki petitioned the Chief Judge, expressing lack of confidence in the earlier proceedings. Prosecuting counsel Usman Rabiu had urged the court to compel Turaki’s attendance, citing repeated absences and invoking the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.







