APC Convention: FG Shuts Access Roads, Orders FCT Civil Servants To Work From Home





The Federal Government has directed civil servants working within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to work from home on Friday, March 27, 2026, ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The directive was contained in a circular issued and signed by Abdul Garba, Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, for the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the circular, access roads leading to and around the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phases I, II and III, will be closed from Friday, March 27, to Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The government said the decision was due to the use of Eagle Square for the APC national convention.

It added that workers in affected offices should stay off-site on the specified day.

“Accordingly, all personnel whose offices are located within Phases I, II and III of the Federal Secretariat Complex as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are to work from home on Friday, 27th March, 2026,” it added.

The government also directed heads of ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure compliance.

The directive comes as the APC prepares to hold its national convention at Eagle Square, Abuja, an event expected to bring together party leaders, delegates, and supporters from across the country.