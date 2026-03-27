Bola Tinubu Did Not Betray Me ..Bukola Saraki





Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has absolved President Bola Tinubu of any role in the persecution he suffered during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, while equally dismissing claims that he is currently working for the president or the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Saraki made the clarifications during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, addressing narratives that have trailed him in recent political discourse.

Responding to a question on whether he felt betrayed by Tinubu, Saraki said it would be unfair to hold the president responsible for the legal battles instituted against him under a previous administration.

“That’s not fair on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu because in those days of former President’s administration, he didn’t have that say that they claimed he may had,” he said.

He explained that his challenges at the time stemmed from decisions he took as Senate President, which he said were in the national interest.

“My issue with that administration is that I was doing what I felt was the interest of the country as the President of the Senate and for doing those things, I was now persecuted,” Saraki stated.

According to him, Tinubu was not involved in the decisions that led to his legal and political battles.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not part of those who took decision and implemented going to Code of Conduct or Offa Robbery or forgery of the national assembly. That was the executive part of the government,” he added.

Saraki also dismissed claims that he is currently working with Tinubu or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that he has not held any private meetings with the president.

“I’m not somebody that says things that I’m not going to do. Have you heard me since the president has been in power for how many years, nobody can tell you I’ve sat down to meet the president,” he said.

He further emphasised his openness in political dealings, rejecting suggestions of behind-the-scenes alliances.

“I don’t go there at night, I am not a night person. If I am going to do something I come out and beat my chest and say I am going to do it,” Saraki added.







