Israel Writes UNICEF, Accuse Iran Of Targeting Children With Cluster Bombs





The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), alleging that Iran is carrying out indiscriminate missile attacks on civilians, including children, and calling for international condemnation.

Israel’s Deputy Director General for UN and International Organizations, Nina Ben-Ami, in a letter dated March 23, 2026, addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, urged the global body to respond to what she described as repeated attacks involving cluster munitions.

“I am writing to request your immediate attention and unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing, indiscriminate ballistic missile attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the civilian population of Israel, involving the illegal use of cluster munitions,” the letter stated.

According to Israel, children have been among the primary victims of the attacks. “The primary victims of this aggression are innocent civilians and children,” Ben-Ami said.

The letter detailed several incidents, including a March 21 strike on Rishon LeZion, where “an Iranian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck the city, scattering submunitions across 11 different locations, including a kindergarten and daycare complex which was fortunately empty at the time.”

It also referenced another attack the same day in Arad, where “a missile carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives struck a densely populated residential neighborhood… resulting in a mass casualty event in which over 115 civilians were evacuated to a Soroka Medical Center.” Among those affected were “18 children and infants, including a 5-year-old girl, in highly critical condition and four other children… fighting for their lives.”

The ministry said a missile barrage from Iran hit 12 sites in Dimona, causing “a residential building to partially collapse, injuring approximately 60 civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy who sustained severe shrapnel injuries,” the letter noted.

The communication also cited earlier incidents in Eilat and Beersheba, including one on March 1 in Beit Shemesh, where “a devastating Iranian missile strike on a Beit Shemesh residential shelter murdered nine civilians, and injured over 50,” including teenagers.

Beyond physical injuries, Israel raised concerns about the psychological impact on children. “Thousands of Israeli children are currently receiving psychological care at national resilience centers and hospitals for severe anxiety caused by explosions and prolonged confinement in bomb shelters,” the letter said.

Calling on UNICEF to act, Ben-Ami wrote: “As the global body mandated to protect the rights and well-being of children, I would like to raise this issue with UNICEF so that these severe violations are recognized and addressed globally.”

“I urge UNICEF to issue an immediate and explicit public condemnation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for these atrocities, and stand unequivocally in defense of Israeli children,” she added. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), alleging that Iran is carrying out indiscriminate missile attacks on civilians, including children, and calling for international condemnation.

Israel’s Deputy Director General for UN and International Organizations, Nina Ben-Ami, in a letter dated March 23, 2026, addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, urged the global body to respond to what she described as repeated attacks involving cluster munitions.

“I am writing to request your immediate attention and unequivocal condemnation of the ongoing, indiscriminate ballistic missile attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the civilian population of Israel, involving the illegal use of cluster munitions,” the letter stated.

According to Israel, children have been among the primary victims of the attacks. “The primary victims of this aggression are innocent civilians and children,” Ben-Ami said.

The letter detailed several incidents, including a March 21 strike on Rishon LeZion, where “an Iranian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck the city, scattering submunitions across 11 different locations, including a kindergarten and daycare complex which was fortunately empty at the time.”

It also referenced another attack the same day in Arad, where “a missile carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives struck a densely populated residential neighborhood… resulting in a mass casualty event in which over 115 civilians were evacuated to a Soroka Medical Center.” Among those affected were “18 children and infants, including a 5-year-old girl, in highly critical condition and four other children… fighting for their lives.”

The ministry said a missile barrage from Iran hit 12 sites in Dimona, causing “a residential building to partially collapse, injuring approximately 60 civilians, including a 12-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy who sustained severe shrapnel injuries,” the letter noted.

The communication also cited earlier incidents in Eilat and Beersheba, including one on March 1 in Beit Shemesh, where “a devastating Iranian missile strike on a Beit Shemesh residential shelter murdered nine civilians, and injured over 50,” including teenagers.

Beyond physical injuries, Israel raised concerns about the psychological impact on children. “Thousands of Israeli children are currently receiving psychological care at national resilience centers and hospitals for severe anxiety caused by explosions and prolonged confinement in bomb shelters,” the letter said.

Calling on UNICEF to act, Ben-Ami wrote: “As the global body mandated to protect the rights and well-being of children, I would like to raise this issue with UNICEF so that these severe violations are recognized and addressed globally.”

“I urge UNICEF to issue an immediate and explicit public condemnation of the Islamic Republic of Iran for these atrocities, and stand unequivocally in defense of Israeli children,” she added.

After years of flouting the UN and Geneva Conventions Israel suddenly has an attack of legal propriety now that it is on the receiving end