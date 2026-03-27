Court Sentences Son To Death For Murdering 74-year-old Mother In Oba In Anambra





Anambra State High Court sitting at Ogidi in Idemili Judicial Division and presided over by Justice Lauretta Oyeka has sentenced to death by hanging one Chidubem Anawonwa after convicting him of the murder of his 74-year-old mother, Theresa Anawonwa, in Umuokokpa Aborji Village Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area on 23rd April 2019, offence contrary to Section 271 of Criminal Code Cap. 36 Revised Laws of Anambra State, 1991 as amended.

In charge no. HID/7C/2020, the prosecution, led by a Chief State Counsel, Obiageli Nwankiti, and a Principal State Counsel, Uju Igboeli, presented the case, with evidence revealing Chidubem's long history of violence against his mother, including physical abuse and death threats.

It was gathered that on the said 23rd April 2019 while his young niece was locked in a room at their home, Chidubem, aged 37 then, eventually strangled his mother to death after inflicting multiple bruises on her.

Relying on testimonies of five prosecution witnesses, the court dismissed ‘defense of alibi’ by Chidubem, who was represented on pro bono, and sentenced him accordingly.

Source : ABS