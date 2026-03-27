DG NBC Urges Content Owners to Partner For The Success Of Digital Switchover (DSO)

The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr Charles Ebuebu, has called on content owners to seize the opportunities presented by the Digital Switchover (DSO), assuring them that the transition will unlock unprecedented visibility, financial growth, and industry collaboration.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the induction ceremony of the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) in Lagos on March 25, 2026, the DG underscored that the success of the DSO hinges on the active involvement of content creators.

Without engaging content to populate the channels, the DSO's success could be incomplete. This is why we are urging content owners to collaborate with the Commission to ensure Nigeria’s digital future is rich, diverse, and sustainable,” Ebuebu stated.

He highlighted that the upcoming FreeTV Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform and its companion mobile applications would serve as transformative tools for creators, offering nationwide reach, advanced analytics, and brand partnership opportunities.

Nigeria’s DSO signifies a transition from analogue to digital broadcasting. It is led by the NBC utilizing the Nigcomsat satellite infrastructure. The programme aims to provide a nationwide digital platform with over 100 channels and better access for Nigerians in remote areas, using a hybrid decoder, thus tackling long-standing funding and infrastructure issues. After several delays since 2012, the project now has strong government support and is set to be launched in April 2026.

The DG commended EMCOAN members for their contributions to strengthening Nigeria’s creative economy and urged them to embrace the possibilities offered by the DSO. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to building a platform where Nigerian stories, culture, and creativity can thrive both locally and globally.

EMCOAN honoured its distinguished members. The association named Wale Adenuga, MFR, its Grand Patron and Mr Yinka Adebayo a Patron.

Prominent figures from the broadcast content sector attended the event, including Wale Adenuga, Opa Williams, Agatha Amata, Jibe Ologeh, High Chief Emeka Ossai, Debbie Odetayo, Amina Mohammed, and Frank Elaboya. The NBC Director for the Lagos Zone, Mr Ralph Akpan, represented the DG and the Commission at the ceremony. EMCOAN president, Mr Adeniji Omirin, MD of ADNOM Media, urged his members to buy into the digital switchover.

The induction encouraged new members to step forward and help ensure the digital transition is defined not only by technological advancement but also by homegrown creativity.



