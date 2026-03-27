Popular Nollywood Icon , Singer Onos Brisibi Dies @ 55

Onos Brisibi, the gospel singer whose voice defined a generation of Nollywood classics, has passed away at the age of 55.

Her family announced her death in a statement released on Thursday, revealing that she died on March 23, 2026, following a prolonged illness.

In their tribute, the Brisibi family remembered Onos as a devout Christian who used her musical gifts to touch countless lives.

They described her as “a beautiful and fun-loving woman with a heart of gold,” adding that her memory will be deeply cherished.

“The Brisibi family announces with deep sorrow the passing of Esteemed Sister Onos Nancy Brisibi, who transitioned to glory on 23rd March 2026 after a protracted illness,” the statement reads.

“Onos Nancy Brisibi was a devoted Christian, a gifted songstress, and a passionate praise and worship leader whose angelic voice touched many lives as she spread the gospel through music.

“She will be remembered as a beautiful, fun-loving woman with a heart of gold, whose faith, warmth, and kindness left lasting impressions on all who knew her.”

The statement added that details regarding her funeral and burial arrangements are to be announced at a later date.

The singer is survived by her daughter Sarah Brisibi, her mother, siblings, extended family, friends, and her church family in LoveWorld Ministries.

News of her death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Actress Stella Damasus expressed her grief, stating that the singer’s death “hurts,” and wished her a peaceful rest.

Veteran broadcaster Emma Ugolee described the loss as “devastating”.

He noted that he had received news of her critical condition just as he was preparing a tribute to celebrate her contributions to the industry.

Born in November 20, 1970 in Aladja, Delta state, to Ambrose Oproze and Mary Koko Brisibi, Onos began her music career at the age of nine.

She became one of Nollywood’s most sought-after soundtrack artistes, lending her voice to iconic films such as ‘Domitilla,’ ‘Mortal Inheritance,’ ‘Deadly Passion,’ ‘Blood Money,’ ‘Deadly End,’ and ‘Shame’.

Her distinctive vocals were also featured on Lagbaja’s hit track ‘Gra Gra’.