Late Herbert Wigwe Linked To Over 106 Properties In London

Fresh investigations have revealed that the late Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Bank and Access Holdings, is linked to the ownership of hundreds of properties in London, with reports specifically citing 106 properties tied to his name.

This came after the UK government introduced a new law that requires people to clearly declare the real owners of properties, especially those owned through companies or from outside the country.





However, the report has raised different opinions. A Port Harcourt-based real estate entrepreneur, Anosike Nze, said people should not quickly assume the properties belong to Wigwe personally.

He explained that at that level, many people trust individuals like Wigwe to hold or buy properties in their name for business or investment reasons.

Despite his passing in February 2024 in a helicopter crash in the United States, the late Herbert Wigwe, a native of Isiokpo in Rivers State, continues to have a strong and lasting influence in Nigeria.