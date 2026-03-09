ICPC Uncovers Several Houses Linked To El-Rufai In Egypt

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reportedly discovered several real estate assets in Egypt linked to the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The assets are said to be material to the ongoing ICPC investigation into activities that took place during El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna State Governor.

The discoveries include three villas and six apartments, all said to be located in highbrow estates and areas in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, Naija News understands.

Based on checks , villas in Arabilla Estate and Banafsik Estate, both in New Cairo, are sold for between $1,000,000 and $1,300,000.

Meanwhile, apartments in Cairo Festival City have a price tag of around $500,000 each.

Sources quoted in the ongoing investigations into El-Rufai’s tenure disclosed that the properties were purchased between 2021 and 2023 when he was still the Governor of Kaduna State.

The properties traced to El-Rufai include one villa at Arabilla estate, 5th settlement area in Cairo, another villa at Banafsik estate, 1st settlement area, New Cairo, and another villa in Oriana II, New Cairo (near American University).

Other properties include four apartments in Cairo Festival City and two more in Oriana Estate, New Cairo.

ICPC is probing el-Rufai over alleged financial misappropriations during his tenure as governor of Kaduna state between 2015 and 2023.

He has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 18, 2026.

Shortly before he was taken into ICPC custody, El-Rufai was also grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his allegation that the phone of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, was tapped.