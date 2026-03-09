Man Allegedly Caught In Ibadan Attempting To Hide Girlfriend’s Body In Car Boot

Residents in the Akobo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, have raised alarm after a man allegedly attempted to force the body of a young woman into the boot of his car before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect, who was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla, was seen trying to push the woman into the car boot when he suddenly noticed neighbours still outside due to the heat. On realizing people were nearby, he reportedly dropped the body on the ground and sped off.

Residents said they had earlier seen the man and the woman enter the house together earlier in the day.

Police have now arrived at the scene, where the body of the victim, identified as Precious, said to be a resident of Akobo, was recovered.

The house where the incident allegedly occurred was reportedly left scattered, and a hammer was said to have been found on the floor.

The suspect has been identified by locals as Muhammad Quadri, a former student of The Polytechnic Ibadan and an ex NYSC corps member.

Sources within the community claim the couple had been in a toxic relationship prior to the incident.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement as investigations continue.

Source : Fuhad Owolabi