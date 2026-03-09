IGP Disu Decorates 8 Newly Promoted DIGs

byCKN NEWS -
0


IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, today decorated eight senior officers elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in a ceremony at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In his address, IGP Disu described the ceremony as more than a symbolic adornment, emphasising that promotion to DIG recognises decades of dedicated service, professional excellence, and leadership capacity. He charged the officers to provide strategic direction, strengthen internal discipline, drive reforms, and ensure policing strategies remain responsive to evolving security challenges. He urged them to leverage their experience in intelligence-led policing, operational coordination, inter-agency collaboration, and accountability while inspiring confidence within the Force and trust among the public.


IGP Olatunji Disu extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support and to the Police Service Commission for ensuring transparency and professionalism in the promotion processes. He also acknowledged the families of the newly decorated officers for their sacrifices and encouragement, which have been critical to the officers’ distinguished careers.

The newly promoted DIGs are Zachariah Fera Achinyan fdc; Zango Ibrahim Baba; Isyaku Mohammed; Margaret Agebe Ochalla; Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman mni; Kenechukwu Onwuemelie fdc; Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni; and Umar Shehu Nadada mni. The IGP, the newly promoted DIGs alongside the Force Secretary; AIG Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo mnips, mspsp, constitute the new Force Management Team.

Dignitaries in attendance included Rt. Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum, Chairman, House Committee on Airforce; Dr. Temitope Ilori, DG, NACA; former Head of Civil Service, Danladi Kefas, CFR, OON, mni; Engr. Jide Adeniji, former Chairman, FERMA; Hon. Commissioner Muhammed Abdulmutalik, Kogi State; the Zazzau of Zaria; the wife of late IGP Arase, Mrs. Arese Arase; Former DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar and retired senior officers including AIG Austin Iwa and CP Alobi.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال