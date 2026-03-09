IGP Disu Decorates 8 Newly Promoted DIGs

IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, today decorated eight senior officers elevated to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in a ceremony at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In his address, IGP Disu described the ceremony as more than a symbolic adornment, emphasising that promotion to DIG recognises decades of dedicated service, professional excellence, and leadership capacity. He charged the officers to provide strategic direction, strengthen internal discipline, drive reforms, and ensure policing strategies remain responsive to evolving security challenges. He urged them to leverage their experience in intelligence-led policing, operational coordination, inter-agency collaboration, and accountability while inspiring confidence within the Force and trust among the public.





IGP Olatunji Disu extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support and to the Police Service Commission for ensuring transparency and professionalism in the promotion processes. He also acknowledged the families of the newly decorated officers for their sacrifices and encouragement, which have been critical to the officers’ distinguished careers.

The newly promoted DIGs are Zachariah Fera Achinyan fdc; Zango Ibrahim Baba; Isyaku Mohammed; Margaret Agebe Ochalla; Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman mni; Kenechukwu Onwuemelie fdc; Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha mni; and Umar Shehu Nadada mni. The IGP, the newly promoted DIGs alongside the Force Secretary; AIG Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo mnips, mspsp, constitute the new Force Management Team.

Dignitaries in attendance included Rt. Hon. Kabir Alhassan Rurum, Chairman, House Committee on Airforce; Dr. Temitope Ilori, DG, NACA; former Head of Civil Service, Danladi Kefas, CFR, OON, mni; Engr. Jide Adeniji, former Chairman, FERMA; Hon. Commissioner Muhammed Abdulmutalik, Kogi State; the Zazzau of Zaria; the wife of late IGP Arase, Mrs. Arese Arase; Former DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar and retired senior officers including AIG Austin Iwa and CP Alobi.



