GPBN CONDEMNS CYBER FORGERY AND ETHNIC INCITMENT AGAINST THE NIGERIAN ARMY AND LT COL OLABISI OLALEKAN AYENI

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) strongly condemns the recent malicious actions carried out by Adaigboglobal on Facebook and Harry Da Diegot by Trigottista on X (Twitter). These individuals deliberately altered and doctored official information released by the Nigerian Army, falsely claiming that recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were not from Imo State but from Lagos and Oyo States.

In their reckless posts, they went further to tag the Army’s spokesperson in the South East, Lt Col Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, as a “Yoruba fake news merchant.”

This act is not only defamatory but also dangerous, as it is capable of igniting inter-ethnic rivalry and clashes that could destabilize Nigeria’s fragile unity. Such deliberate misinformation constitutes cyber forgery, cyber bullying, and treasonable felony, and must not be allowed to go unpunished.

The GPBN therefore calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

Their actions represent a corrupt practice that undermines national security and the integrity of Nigeria’s media space.

The Guild also wishes to commend the Nigerian Army for its professionalism, resilience, and tireless efforts in safeguarding our nation against threats to peace and security. Despite the challenges, the Army has consistently demonstrated discipline, transparency, and commitment to protecting lives and property.

Their sacrifices deserve recognition and support, not malicious attacks from individuals seeking to sow division.

It is important to emphasize that Lt Col Ayeni is a seasoned military officer and communicator, widely respected for his professionalism, humility, and humanitarian engagements.

He has built strong networks within Nigeria’s media community, earning admiration for his transparent approach, accessibility, and dedication to truth. His reputation as a bridge-builder between the Army and the public makes him a trusted figure both in his community and across the nation.

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria stands firmly against any attempt to malign such a reputable officer or to use digital platforms to spread falsehoods that threaten national peace.

We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant against misinformation and to support efforts that promote unity, truth, and responsible journalism.

Signed,

Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN)