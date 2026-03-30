Family Announces Burial Programmes For Late Kemi James

The family of Oluwakemi Oyeteju James has announced the burial programmes for the late businesswoman and wife of eminent journalist and former Editor of Ovation International Magazine, now Senior Special Assistant (Lagos Liaison) to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Michael James.

According to a statement by James on Sunday, the funeral rites for the mother of two would be held on March 31 and April 1, 2026.

While the Service of Songs will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at the Stella Hall of Daystar Christian Centre, on Ikosi Road, Oregun, Lagos between 4pm and 6pm, the Funeral Service will hold the day after at the same venue, from 10am to 11am.

The interment, after the service, is a strictly family affair.

Fondly called Kemi, Mrs. James died on March 12, 2026.

The first child of the family, she was born on July 29, 1972 to Army Captain Yemisi and Ololade Oyediran, married James on February 8, 2006, and they have two children: Kufreabasi and Anietientebasi.

She began her primary education in Shomolu, Lagos before transiting to Shepherdhill Girls High School, Obanikoro, Lagos from 1984 to 1986, and finishing at Federal Government Girl’s College, Oyo (1986-1990).

She attended the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos (1994-1996), and Yaba College of Technology (1997-1999), also in Lagos, for her Higher National Diploma.

Professionally, she had her first industrial training attachment at First Bank of Nigeria PLC, Ikeja Branch, where she worked in the Savings Department.

Her next stint as an intern was at African Concord Magazine, where she served as a Reporter/Researcher.

Later, she served at Modern Design and Associate, Ikeja, Lagos, where she worked at the Proof Reading and Finishing Department.

In 2000, she served the nation through the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

She was posted to Lagos and served meritoriously at the Lagos State Printing Corporation.

After her service, she became a Marketing Executive at Swift Freight International (Nig) Limited.

She was at Swift for three years before she went into private business.

After trying her hands on various endeavours, she decided to turn her passion for cooking into business with the establishment of Limelight Caterings Limited.

Her initial clients were very close family and friends, but through a dint of hard work, she gradually grew the business to an enviable height where she handled large scale corporate and private events.

Her forte was healthy cooking. She prided her brand as one that only deploys healthy and organic materials-and this won many hearts.