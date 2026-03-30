Minister Of Foreign Affairs Tuggar Set To Resign , Joins Bauchi Governorship Race

Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, is expected to resign from his position to pursue the Bauchi state governorship ahead of the 2027 elections, according to sources familiar with the development.

The anticipated move follows a directive by President Bola Tinubu requiring all political appointees seeking to contest elective positions in 2027 to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

Dewan Goshit, head of information and public relations at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), announced the directive in a statement issued last Tuesday.



