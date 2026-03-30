Minister Of Foreign Affairs Tuggar Set To Resign , Joins Bauchi Governorship Race

byCKN NEWS -
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Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, is expected to resign from his position to pursue the Bauchi state governorship ahead of the 2027 elections, according to sources familiar with the development.

The anticipated move follows a directive by President Bola Tinubu requiring all political appointees seeking to contest elective positions in 2027 to resign on or before March 31, 2026.

Dewan Goshit, head of information and public relations at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), announced the directive in a statement issued last Tuesday.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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