Germany Did Not Reject My Ambassadorial Nomination..Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied a media report claiming that he was rejected by the German government as an ambassador.

Peoples Gazette had reported on Monday that the former minister’s ambassadorial posting was rejected over alleged ethnic and religious slurs.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved the posting of the former minister as an ambassador-designate to a Central European country.

However, the online platform claimed that the German government rejected Fani-Kayode’s posting on March 13, 2026.





According to the report, the German authorities cited his “erratic behaviour” and “controversial past statements, particularly his divisive ethnocentric, tribalistic, and religious fundamentalist comments in Nigeria,” which they described as “destabilising.”





The report also quoted a senior administration official as saying that Fani-Kayode might be redeployed to South Africa as an ambassador.

However, in a post on his official X handle on Monday, Fani-Kayode dismissed the report as false, accusing opposition politicians of being behind it.

He said the opposition was “pained” by his appointment and was making efforts to discredit him.

The former minister vowed to serve the country despite what he described as attempts to undermine his nomination.

“Fake news everywhere. These opposition elements are so pained by my appointment, and they are doing everything to discredit me and scuttle it. Whether they like it or not, I will serve my country! Keep crying!” he wrote.