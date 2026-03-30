Riot Breaks Out In South Africa Over “Nigerian King” , Foreigners’ Properties Set Ablaze

Violence has broken out in South Africa’s Eastern Cape as protests against the installation of a Nigerian traditional ruler turned chaotic, with vehicles and buildings linked to foreign nationals set ablaze.

The unrest reportedly occurred in East London, where demonstrators opposed the coronation of a Nigerian community leader, arguing it undermines local traditional authority and sovereignty.

Eyewitness accounts say the protest escalated quickly, with angry crowds torching vehicles, vandalising property, and targeting businesses believed to belong to foreigners. Emergency responders were deployed as fires spread across parts of the area.

Police moved in to restore order, reportedly using crowd-control measures including stun grenades, as tensions remain high.

The incident has reignited concerns over xenophobic tensions in South Africa, where foreign nationals have previously been targeted during periods of unrest.







