Riot Breaks Out In South Africa Over “Nigerian King” , Foreigners’ Properties Set Ablaze

byCKN NEWS -
0



Violence has broken out in South Africa’s Eastern Cape as protests against the installation of a Nigerian traditional ruler turned chaotic, with vehicles and buildings linked to foreign nationals set ablaze. 

The unrest reportedly occurred in East London, where demonstrators opposed the coronation of a Nigerian community leader, arguing it undermines local traditional authority and sovereignty. 

Eyewitness accounts say the protest escalated quickly, with angry crowds torching vehicles, vandalising property, and targeting businesses believed to belong to foreigners. Emergency responders were deployed as fires spread across parts of the area.

Police moved in to restore order, reportedly using crowd-control measures including stun grenades, as tensions remain high.

The incident has reignited concerns over xenophobic tensions in South Africa, where foreign nationals have previously been targeted during periods of unrest.



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال