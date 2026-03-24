FRSC Confirms 10 Dead In Niger Road Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 10 deaths in a road crash on Monday along the Tafa axis of Niger State.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued by Acting Corps Public Education Officer, Mrs Felicia Kalu, in Abuja.

Mohammed said the crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. on the Tafa–Gujeni route at Malam Tanko, leaving 20 injured and three rescued unhurt.

According to him, the crash fell within the operational coverage of RS7.26A Tafa Outpost and involved a DAF tanker, registration number FKY136XD.

“The vehicle was conveying 33 male occupants at the time of the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that 10 persons died, 20 sustained injuries, while three were rescued unhurt.

“Available evidence indicates the crash was caused by excessive speed, leading to loss of control.

“More disturbing is that the vehicle engaged in illegal mixed loading, carrying goods and passengers together,” he said.

He said FRSC operatives responded promptly, rescued 23 victims alive and cleared the obstruction to restore traffic flow.

The corps marshal said the injured were taken to Umar Musa General Hospital, Sabon Wuse, while the deceased were deposited at the mortuary.

Mohammed described the crash as avoidable, calling it “a painful reminder of the consequences of traffic violations”.

He advised drivers to obey safety regulations, maintain speed limits and avoid using unsuitable vehicles for passengers.

(NAN)



