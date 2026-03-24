80 Colombia Military Officers Die In Plane Crash

byCKN NEWS -
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A military transport plane crashed Monday when taking off in Colombia, officials said, with at least 80 people aboard though there were conflicting reports about how many troops were dead and injured.

As many as 50 people may have survived when the Hercules aircraft went down shortly after departure from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador, a military source said.

The troubled border area has been the scene of heavy military activity in recent weeks, as the Colombian and Ecuadoran militaries try to tackle drug-running cartels and militias.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. State broadcaster RCN broadcast images of a badly damaged fuselage aflame in a forest clearing.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed “deep sorrow” at the accident.

“Military units are already at the scene,” Sanchez posted on social media, adding that “the number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been confirmed.”

“It is a deeply painful event for the country. May our prayers bring some measure of comfort,” said Sanchez.

The crash is the second by a C-130 Hercules aircraft in South America in under a month.

A Bolivian military cargo plane carrying banknotes crashed while landing near La Paz on February 27, leaving at least 24 people dead.

The Hercules is a four-engine turboprop plane built by Lockheed Martin.

Renowned for its ability to operate from makeshift airstrips, it is widely used by militaries around the world and can carry everything from troops to vehicles.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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