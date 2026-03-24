Alleged Tax Evasion: Air Peace Ready To Dialogue With LASG

Air Peace airline has said it is ready to engage the Lagos State government to address any discrepancy in the computation of taxes, and has also absolved its Chairman and Vice Chairman, Allen Onyema and Alice Onyema, respectively, of alleged tax evasion.US-based Nigerian agrees to plea deal in $1.4m wire fraud, tax evasion case

The airline, in a statement, yesterday by its Spokesman, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, said it was open to engaging the state government to review and reconcile shortfalls in the interest of transparency, clarity and due process.

The statement, however, insisted that all personal and corporate tax obligations of the duo and the airline had been duly met and remained up to date, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The airline described as “surprising and shocking” claims that the purported suit had been ongoing since February without any form of service or official communication to the parties involved.

Air Peace maintained that both its corporate and the personal tax obligations of its top executives had been fully settled and were up to date, in compliance with all laws and regulatory requirements.

It further mentioned the longstanding contributions of Onyemas and Air Peace to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector, emphasising their commitment to integrity, resilience and patriotism.

The statement further said that the airline and its executives remained focused on maintaining high professional standards and would not be distracted from providing safe and reliable services to the flying public, saying: “Over the years, the Onyemas and Air Peace have remained committed to the advancement of Nigeria’s aviation sector, consistently demonstrating integrity, resilience, and patriotism. These values remain unchanged.”



