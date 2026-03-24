Female University Student Allegedly Kidnapped In Rivers

byCKN NEWS -
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 A female student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, identified as Precious Christopher, was reportedly kidnapped earlier today in Port Harcourt while on her way to school after boarding a tricycle, popularly known as Keke.

According to reports, a few minutes after boarding the tricycle, she posted a distress message saying “Help” along with a voice note crying for help on her WhatsApp status, raising alarm among friends and contacts.

The incident has sparked concern among students and residents, with many calling for urgent action from security agencies.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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