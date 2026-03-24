Female University Student Allegedly Kidnapped In Rivers

A female student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, identified as Precious Christopher, was reportedly kidnapped earlier today in Port Harcourt while on her way to school after boarding a tricycle, popularly known as Keke.

According to reports, a few minutes after boarding the tricycle, she posted a distress message saying “Help” along with a voice note crying for help on her WhatsApp status, raising alarm among friends and contacts.

The incident has sparked concern among students and residents, with many calling for urgent action from security agencies.



