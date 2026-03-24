The Cleric Who Hosted Me In Kaduna Has Been Arrested..Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has raised alarm following the arrest of a cleric who recently hosted him in Kaduna State.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account early Tuesday, March 24, Obi said he had been informed that the religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, was arrested by authorities shortly after hosting him during a visit to Kaduna on Sunday, March 22.

“I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday,” Obi wrote.

The former Anambra State governor described the incident as indicative of a worsening environment for civil liberties, warning that the situation could undermine Nigeria’s democratic principles if not urgently addressed.

“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

Obi stressed that the protection of fundamental freedoms remains essential in a democratic society, urging authorities to uphold the rule of law in their dealings with citizens.

“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.

He further called on relevant authorities to refrain from actions capable of weakening democratic institutions.

“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.

The authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the arrest of the cleric or the reason for it.