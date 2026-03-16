Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Dele Momodu For Comparing Tinubu To Abacha

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Germany and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has fired back at African Democratic Congress chieftain Dele Momodu over comments in which the latter likened President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, Fani-Kayode described Momodu’s remarks as evidence of “a degenerating and worrisome level of cognitive dissonance,” saying his fellow commentator “sounded drained, tired and broken” during the interview.

Momodu had on Sunday, during an appearance on Channels Television, described Tinubu as a potential dictator whose administration some had already compared unfavourably to Abacha’s government.

“From what happened since 1999 when he became governor to 2007 when he left as governor of Lagos State, and then hijacked Lagos, since then till today, it was very clear to me that I didn’t need a prophet to tell me that we are dealing with a potential dictator if given the presidential ticket. Today, I don’t know how anybody would even describe this. Some people have even described this moment as being worse than that of Abacha government,” Momodu said.

Fani-Kayode, while expressing personal affection for Momodu, was withering in his assessment of the interview, suggesting his colleague needed a break from political commentary.

“I love Dele and God knows I have immense respect for him but he sounded drained, tired and broken and spoke little sense yesterday in his interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV,” Fani-Kayode wrote, adding: “May I humbly suggest to him to try and take a break from politics and political commentary for a while, get his breath back and attempt to overhaul his intellectual engine?”





He accused Momodu of being disrespectful not only to the president but to the vice president, ministers, senators, and newly appointed ambassadors, many of whom he said possessed far greater governance experience than the ADC chieftain.

Turning his attention to the ADC itself, Fani-Kayode launched a blistering attack on the opposition party, dismissing it as wholly unprepared for the rigours of Nigerian politics.

“The ADC cannot even be described as a sinking ship but rather as a badly patched up inflatable plastic life boat that has not even managed to find its bearing or leave the harbour. It has no engine, no sails, no oars, no captain, no crew, no navigational equipment, no muscle, no firepower, no war chest, no destination,” he said.

He described the party’s membership as “vacuous, shallow, intellectual frauds and political renegades who lack foresight and who have no direction,” attributing the mass movement of political leaders to the APC not only to the performance of the president and vice president but to the public’s perception of the ADC as “a collection of disingenuous, desperate and recycled political losers.”

Despite the sharp criticism, Fani-Kayode urged Momodu to abandon the ADC and join the ruling party, comparing his presence in the opposition to “a gentle, beautiful, well bred, well fed and well manicured flamingo trapped in a sea of ugly, cruel, loud, angry, starving, cackling and relentless crows and vultures.”



