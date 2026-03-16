FRSC Returns ₦3.7m Found At Kaduna crash Site To Victims

Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to the Zaria Unit Command, Kaduna State, have recovered and returned ₦3,727,500 in cash, alongside valuables worth about ₦500,000, from the scene of a fatal road crash.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 15 March 2026, along the Zaria–Funtua Highway near Zaria Academy, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Peugeot 806 carrying nine passengers.

A statement issued on Monday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Felicia Kalu, said one passenger died at the scene, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Upon receiving the distress call, FRSC rescue teams responded swiftly, providing immediate first aid before evacuating the injured victims to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, for urgent medical attention.

“During the rescue and post-crash clearance operation, the vigilant FRSC personnel discovered a large sum of money and other valuable items scattered across the crash site.

“Demonstrating exceptional discipline and moral courage, the officers carefully secured the ₦3,727,500 and safeguarded all recovered valuables, ensuring they were protected until they could be properly returned to their rightful owners,” the statement read.

It added that the Zaria Unit Commander, Chief Route Commander Nasiru Falgore, formally handed over the recovered cash to the victims in the presence of their relatives and witnesses on Monday.

Commending the officers, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed described the act as a reflection of the FRSC’s institutional values of honesty, accountability, and service to humanity.

He praised the Zaria operatives for upholding the highest standards of discipline and transparency and reiterated that integrity remains central to all FRSC operations.

The beneficiaries expressed relief and gratitude, noting that the officers not only saved lives through swift rescue efforts but also safeguarded their hard-earned money at a critical moment.

They pledged to promote road safety and responsible driving in their communities.





FRSC said the incident stands as proof of its culture of integrity and professionalism.



