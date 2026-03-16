Edo State Govt Orders Arrest And Prosecution Of Igbinedion Students Over Bullying Incident

byCKN NEWS -
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The Edo state government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of all students of Igbinedion Education Centre captured in a viral video bullying and assaulting a fellow student. 

The state Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, made this known during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, March 16. He stated that the government took immediate action after seeing the video, which showed students allegedly bullying a fellow student.

He said the incident had raised serious concerns among parents and well-meaning Nigerians about discipline in schools and the conduct of students

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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