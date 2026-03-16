DCC Osondu Ohaeri Resumes Duty As FRSC Deputy Corps Education Officer

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening public engagement and improving road safety awareness, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has appointed Deputy Corps Commander Ohaeri Osondu Joseph as the Deputy Corps Education Officer of the FRSC. He officially resumes office today.

The appointment comes at a crucial time when intensified public education and enlightenment for motorists and road users across the country is more important than ever.

DCC Ohaeri is no stranger to the responsibilities of the Corps Public Education Office. Over the years, he has served as Staff Officer to several past FRSC spokespersons, including Charles Nse Obong Akpabio, Jonas Agwu, and Imoh Etuk, gaining extensive experience in public communication and media relations.

A seasoned and highly respected officer, Ohaeri has held several key operational and administrative positions within the Corps. He previously served as Head of Operations, FRSC Keffi Unit in Nasarawa State, Unit Commander, FRSC Lugbe Abuja, and also worked in Kaduna State before his redeployment to the Administration and Human Resources Department.

Beyond his contributions within the FRSC, DCC Ohaeri has also played a significant role in the public relations profession, serving two terms as Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Abuja Chapter.

With his vast experience in public relations, strategic communication, and operational leadership, many are confident that DCC Ohaeri will bring renewed energy, professionalism, and innovation to the Corps Public Education Office, strengthening the Corps’ engagement with the public and promoting safer road use nationwide.

The appointment also reflects the commitment of the Corps Marshal to positioning the FRSC for greater effectiveness in its mandate of saving lives on Nigerian roads.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi