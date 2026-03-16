Anambra State Police Command Arrest Officers For Extortions

byCKN NEWS -
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 Press Statement Issued By Anambra State Police Command Over Officers Arrested For Extortion 

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, PhD, has ordered the detention of the six officers allegedly involved in the incident pending the outcome of ongoing investigations. The officers include two Assistant Superintendents of Police and four Inspectors of Police.


Meanwhile, senior officers connected to the incident have been queried, while statements from the other ranks involved have been taken under caution in line with established Police investigative procedures.


The Command has also initiated steps to arrest the alleged POS operator in Onitsha, whose involvement suggests possible conspiracy in the incident.


Furthermore, through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okpoko, the Command invites and awaits the victim involved in the complaint to come forward to provide additional testimony to aid the investigation and guide further disciplinary action.


The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that the matter is being treated with the seriousness it deserves.


Further developments will be communicated.


SP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer

Anambra State Police Command


16th March 2026

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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