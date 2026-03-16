Bandits Arrested At Akure Airport After Chasing Farmers Into Runway

Four suspected bandits who reportedly chased farmers from their farmland onto the runway of Akure Airport have been arrested by security operatives.

The suspects were apprehended on Sunday following a distress alert that suspicious individuals had been sighted behind the airport perimeter near the Eleyewo community.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henry Agbebire, the alert triggered an immediate joint security operation.

Security personnel from the airport’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and other local security outfits combed the area in search of the suspects.

Agbebire said during the operation, several individuals attempted to flee the scene, but four suspects were eventually apprehended by the joint security team. The suspects have since been handed over to the police Area Command for further interrogation.

He noted that the incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen airport perimeter protection nationwide.

Agbebire also commended the swift collaboration between aviation security personnel, the military, police, and local security groups, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, whose joint efforts led to the arrest.

He reassured travellers and airport host communities that authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of airport facilities across Nigeria.