Bandits Arrested At Akure Airport After Chasing Farmers Into Runway

byCKN NEWS -
0



Four suspected bandits who reportedly chased farmers from their farmland onto the runway of Akure Airport have been arrested by security operatives.

The suspects were apprehended on Sunday following a distress alert that suspicious individuals had been sighted behind the airport perimeter near the Eleyewo community.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henry Agbebire, the alert triggered an immediate joint security operation.

Security personnel from the airport’s Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, and other local security outfits combed the area in search of the suspects.

Agbebire said during the operation, several individuals attempted to flee the scene, but four suspects were eventually apprehended by the joint security team. The suspects have since been handed over to the police Area Command for further interrogation.

He noted that the incident highlights the urgent need to strengthen airport perimeter protection nationwide.

Agbebire also commended the swift collaboration between aviation security personnel, the military, police, and local security groups, including Amotekun and community vigilantes, whose joint efforts led to the arrest.

He reassured travellers and airport host communities that authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of airport facilities across Nigeria.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال