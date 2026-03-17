Death Toll Expected To Rise As Multiple Bombs Rock Maiduguri

Death toll is expected to rise as many people are feared dead in multiple explosions that hit Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, Monday evening.

The explosions occurred simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office.

The incident happened 15 hours after terrorists had attacked military locations at Ajari, Baga and Damboa

We were about to leave the market after closing our shops when the first bomb detonated. I heard a loud sound and just saw my neck bleeding.

“It was my brother that used his cloth to tied my neck and brought me to the hospital,” said one of the victims, Abacha Mustapha, from his hospital bed.

A witness, Umar Bolori, told our correspondent that the terrorists sneaked in the IEDs to the Monday market using tricycles.

“We saw how the IED was detonated from a tricycle, while the other one detonated close to the security vehicle where commuters were trying to board the N50 metro buses,” he said.

Security sources said the Boko Haram terrorists planted some of the Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in parts of the ancient town, while others were detonated by female suicide bombers.

The casualty figure could not be immediately ascertained, but a staffer of the Nigerian Red Cross, Babagana Isa, told our corespondent that five people had so far been reported dead.

“I can confirm that five people were pronounced dead at the specialist hospital, and we were told that some bodies were discovered at the Monday market,” he said.

Amateur videos posted on various social media platforms showed different scenes of the attacks.

Health and humanitarian workers were also scene struggling to take away corpses and the injured to hospitals.

Many residents described the waves of attacks taking place on the outskirts of Maiduguri that include Dalwa (20km from the state capital), Ajilari (2km), Dalori (15km), Jakana (40km), Konduga (37km)and Kawuri (50km) as an indication that the insurgents had surrounded the town.

Aliyu Saidu said: “My wife was crying and praying that God should not allow her to witness a repeat of her past experience with the insurgents.”

Another resident of Gomari, Bashir Yusuf, said: “The whole air was being taken over by gunshots and explosions. But Alhamdullillah, the situation is calm and prayers have begun.”

The spokesperson of Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident saying the security operatives are on top of the situation.

“Following reports of an attack by suspected BH/ISWAP terrorists around Ajilari Cross – Kofa area of Maiduguri. Joint Security operatives have been mobilised to the scene and efforts are ongoing to assess the situation and restore normalcy.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm, avoid the affected area and cooperate with security agencies as further updates will be communicated in due course.

Emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293,” said Nahum.

Victims of the bomb blast receiving treatment at the Umaru Shehu Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State yesterday

NIGERIAN ARMY PRESS RELEASE

MULTIPLE SUICIDE BOMB EXPLOSIONS IN MAIDUGURI METROPOLIS

The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) wishes to inform the general public of suicide bomb explosions that occurred at about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, 16 March 2026, in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC). The explosions were carried out by suspected Boko Haram terrorist suicide bombers who detonated improvised explosive devices at three different locations within the city, namely the Post Office area, Monday Market axis and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) during the period of Iftar (breaking of fast). The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis.





Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team and other sister security agencies, responded swiftly to the incident and immediately secured and cordoned off the affected locations to prevent further harm. Emergency response teams, including personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other medical service providers, promptly evacuated casualties to the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.





Medical teams are currently attending to injured victims at various health facilities across the city, while emergency responders continue rescue and evacuation efforts at the affected locations.





Preliminary information further indicates that the terrorists may have deployed multiple suicide bombers into Maiduguri with the intention of carrying out coordinated suicide bombings at crowded locations. Security forces have therefore intensified surveillance, patrols and counter-IED measures across the metropolis to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further attacks.





Members of the public are therefore urged to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded areas where possible and promptly report any suspicious persons, unattended items or unusual activities to the nearest security agency. Operation HADIN KAI commiserates with the families of the victims and assures the public that troops and all security agencies remain fully committed to safeguarding lives and property while relentlessly pursuing terrorist elements responsible for these heinous acts.





SANI UBA

Lieutenant Colonel

Media Information Officer

Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI

16 March, 2026







