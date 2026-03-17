Our Last Moments With Slain Soldiers ..Families

Families of the soldiers and the vigilantes killed on Friday in Wanka village, Kyaram district, Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, have recounted their last moments.

In their separate interviews with , the families described the losses as painful, heartbreaking and traumatic.

Recall that on Friday, bandits operating from Madam forest, a forest stretching across Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states, engaged in a gunfire with soldiers and vigilantes who were on an operation in Wanka community, fighting against banditry and kidnapping in Wase and Kanam LGAs.

This led to the killing of 20 soldiers and eight vigilantes, including two army captains and a colonel.

Residents of the Wanka also told Daily Trust that about 20 bandits lost their lives in the incident.

Among the slain soldiers were Captain Aliyu Hajji, from Anguar-Kura-Lokoja, Kogi State and Captain Muhammad Sulaiman from Bauchi State.

Alhaji Danladi Abdulsalam, Danmalikin Lokoja and relative to Captain Hajji, described him as a hero who died in the service of his fatherland, saying “late Captain Hajji was a promising officer whose death was not only a great loss to his family, but also to the state and the country at large.

A member of Hajji’s family, Alhaji Musa Tanimu Nasidi, said: “ Hours before the incident, the late officer had shared a heartfelt message on his social media page marking the first anniversary of his mother’s passing. That post reflected his deep sense of family, humility and faith. Little did many know that shortly afterward, the same fate of death would come knocking on his own door”.

Ibrahim Sulaiman, a younger brother to Captain Suleiman, recalled that his brother “spoke with his wife about two hours before he was killed and spent some minutes with his wife on the phone.

“He called her shortly after the sunset prayers and that was his last conversation with the family. Sincerely speaking, Capt. Sulaiman means everything to our family. He is the breadwinner of the family. He has been taking good care of our aged-mother. Every month he will send money for her medication and other expenses. Now that Capt. Sulaiman has gone, we don’t know where to start life again. We have left everything to God, as He knows why He takes his life at this critical time, “ he said.

Idris Inusa, father of Muhammad Shurehu (deceased), said: “I am saddened by the loss of my son, but it was ordained that he would give his life in the cause of protecting his community. He was courageous, and I supported him.

“I recall that on the day of the incident, he greeted me in the morning, informing me they were going on an operation and asked me to pray for him, which I did.”

Gambo Dalladi, father of Danladi Kabir, who lost his son in the incident, said he was supposed to be among those to participate in the operation, but his motorcycle was faulty.

“I prayed for his success. He was a dedicated and respectful son who listened to me all the time.”

Muhammad Kabir, an elder brother to Raiyanu Ishaq, recalled: “Two days before he was killed, I called him and one of our siblings who were quarreling and settled them. I asked both of them to forgive each other, unaware he had two days to live. It has happened, and there is nothing we can do. We pray Allah grants him mercy.”

Uzairu Adamu, an elder brother to Iliyasu Adamu, said: “My last moment with Ilyasu was on the phone when he called to greet me. We used to call each other all the time. He was a good brother, one I’ll always remember.”

Another relative of one of the slain vigilantes, Haruna Zubairu, a nephew to Usman Musa, described his uncle’s death as heartbreaking, considering he was a father figure to him since the death of his biological father.

He said, “For the past two days, I couldn’t eat because I lost someone who used to advise and guide me all the time. On Friday, he informed me they would embark on an operation, and that was the last I heard from him.”

Suleman Musa Mandi, an elder brother to Usman Musa, described his death as a big loss to the family.

He said, “Usman was the only person close to me, and today he’s no more. He gave his life to protect the community. I recalled that he informed me on Friday that they were going on an operation against bandits. I prayed for his success, and that was the end of it.”

We won’t give up – Vigilante commander

Speaking on Monday, the commander of vigilantes in Garga, Abubakar Ishak, one of the worst areas affected by banditry, vowed that they would not surrender to “enemies of peace and prosperity.”

The vigilante commander, who also participated in Friday’s operation, said: “We don’t have any community different from where we’re occupying. If we run, where should we go? We will continue to fight to the last drop of our blood. If today, 100 members are killed, tomorrow, those who are alive will continue to fight more than the previous ones, by the grace of God.”

The vigilante commander called on people across the country, especially areas affected by banditry, to rise to the occasion and defend their communities, noting that “the bandits are human beings like any other person who fear death. When you continue to surrender, they will always strike you. God will continue to assist us.”

He commended the deployment of conventional security forces to their areas.

Daily Trust



