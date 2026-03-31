FBI Arrests 63 Suspects , Recovers 52 Guns In Operation Southern Star" Raid

FBI has announced the results of "Operation Southern Star," a VIPER surge initiative, which led to 63 arrests, 52 weapons recovered, 40 drug seizures, and $10,341 in currency seized. The operation was a coordinated effort of intelligence sharing, enforcement operations, and community outreach.

Operation Southern Star, a VIPER surge initiative, was a collaborative effort of federal, state, and local partners as a coordinated effort of intelligence sharing, enforcement operations, and community outreach aimed at crushing violent crime within Montgomery.





Partner agencies in this coordinated effort include:

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alabama Attorney General’s Office

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

Montgomery Police Department

United States Attorney’s Office – Middle District of Alabama

United States Marshals Service

United States Secret Service

Special Agent in Charge Sara J. Jones of the FBI’s Mobile Field Office stated, “Operation Southern Star operated through a surge of resources, drawing locally and nationally upon expertise among our cadre of special agent, intelligence analyst, tactical specialist, and digital forensic examiners. Our personnel worked jointly with our partners to locate and arrest some of the most violent offenders in the area in an effort to deliver safer communities for all.”

The following is a breakdown of the Operation Southern Star effort:

63 arrests

52 guns recovered

40 drug seizures

7 search warrants

$10,341 currency seized

Cases will be referred to a district attorney’s office or attorney general’s office and the appropriate U.S. Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution.



